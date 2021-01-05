Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) Trading Down 1.2%

Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) shares dropped 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.11 and last traded at $33.38. Approximately 6,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 14,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 1.82% of Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

