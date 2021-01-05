XYO Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.85 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top and BitMart. Over the last week, XYO has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $195,654.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00043268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.60 or 0.00334909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00035376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00023946 BTC.

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

XYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, YoBit, IDEX, KuCoin, DDEX, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

