Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.09. 19,473,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 19,624,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

