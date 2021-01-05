Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $429.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report $429.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $426.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.68 million. Plantronics posted sales of $384.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

PLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Plantronics stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.91. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $34.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plantronics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (PLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.