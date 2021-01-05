Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $429.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report $429.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $426.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.68 million. Plantronics posted sales of $384.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plantronics.
Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.
Plantronics stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.91. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $34.86.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plantronics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.
About Plantronics
Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.
