Zacks: Analysts Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Post Earnings of -$1.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to announce ($1.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.20) and the lowest is ($1.47). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 271.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($4.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAY. Longbow Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of PLAY traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,466. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36.

In other news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,464.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 193.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

