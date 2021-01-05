Zacks: Analysts Expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.04 Million

Brokerages forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) will report $39.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.83 million. HBT Financial reported sales of $42.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year sales of $151.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $152.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $151.74 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $154.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $15.00 on Friday. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $411.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

