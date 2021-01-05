Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $759.43 Million

Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce $759.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $707.92 million to $806.00 million. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.19. 21,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,364 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 74,956 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

