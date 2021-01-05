Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.60. V.F. reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. American International Group Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in V.F. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 15,817 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in V.F. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 76,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $85.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.69. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

