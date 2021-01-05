Zacks: Brokerages Expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce sales of $194.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.20 million and the highest is $196.50 million. Funko reported sales of $213.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $615.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $599.31 million to $622.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $728.27 million, with estimates ranging from $699.90 million to $755.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $191.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.98.

FNKO opened at $10.05 on Friday. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $499.00 million, a P/E ratio of -37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Funko by 777.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 901,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Funko by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Funko by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

