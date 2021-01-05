Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will post $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year sales of $7.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.53.

NYSE CLX traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $198.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.66. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $150.95 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 530.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after buying an additional 736,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after buying an additional 698,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after buying an additional 628,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,265,000 after buying an additional 318,639 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

