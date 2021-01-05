Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Hold

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

Get DZS alerts:

DZSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on DZS from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ DZSI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.33. DZS has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.87 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts forecast that DZS will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DZS by 177.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DZS by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of DZS by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DZS by 63.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.