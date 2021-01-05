Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Hold

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $143.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Packaging Corporation’s earnings estimates for the current quarter have been stable of late. The company has not provided the fourth-quarter financial guidance due to uncertainty associated with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. However, demand in the packaging segment will likely remain strong backed by e-commerce demand and rising requirement for meat, fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, medicine, and other consumer products owing to the coronavirus crisis. The company expects sequentially higher containerboard production volume during the current quarter amid robust packaging demand. Solid e-commerce demand will continue driving corrugated products demand in the ongoing quarter. Further, a solid balance sheet positions the company well to navigate through the troubled times.”

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Shares of PKG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,678. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $139.46.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.