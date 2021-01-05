Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.67.

RNGR stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Ranger Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

