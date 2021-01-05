Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trex (NYSE:TREX) to Hold

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.92. 5,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,340. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.20. Trex has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trex will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $837,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Trex by 4,277.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 290,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 283,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Trex by 81.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

