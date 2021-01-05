Zacks Investment Research Lowers Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) to Hold

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

EADSY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Airbus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of EADSY stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $27.26. 282,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

