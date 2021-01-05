Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) to Sell

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

EC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.24.

Shares of NYSE EC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 809,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

