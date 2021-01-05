Zacks Investment Research Lowers Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to Sell

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

