Zacks Investment Research Lowers Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Sell

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Scientific Games is benefiting from its innovative product portfolio. The company has been winning contracts regularly, which is expected to drive the top line. Continued expansion of its OpenGaming content library is a key catalyst. Moreover, the company continues to bolster its sports betting portfolio, supported by the OpenBet technology. Scientific Games is also expected to benefit from expanding opportunities in the emerging digital market. The company’s distribution network intends to become a leading player in the iGaming market in the long haul. However, gaming and Lottery businesses are expected to decline due to continued reduction in operations of casino operators globally and a lower level of lottery ticket sales as a result of coronavirus-led business disruptions. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

SGMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Scientific Games stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.69. 5,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,228. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $43.87.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 2,499,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $69,999,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 1,318.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 423,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 394,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

