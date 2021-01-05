Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CPTA opened at $14.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. Capitala Finance has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 118.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capitala Finance will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Capitala Finance news, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,328.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,272.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,204. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,912 shares of company stock worth $113,131 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 107.5% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 17.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

