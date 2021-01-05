Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to Hold

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NYSE AJX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 71,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 15.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the second quarter worth $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 32.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,232 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 19.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

