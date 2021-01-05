Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) to Buy

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

NASDAQ REDU opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. RISE Education Cayman has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $342.78 million, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.54.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. Equities analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RISE Education Cayman (REDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.