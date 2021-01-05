Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) to Buy

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

CGBD has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised TCG BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TCG BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

CGBD traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 247,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.04 million, a PE ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.53 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 74,688 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 38,953 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in TCG BDC by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 22,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

