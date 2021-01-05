Zap One Day Volume Reaches $1.09 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $24.15 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00042910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.70 or 0.00346216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00035758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00023922 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

