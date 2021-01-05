ZB Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.18 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. One ZB Token token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZB Token has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $122.24 million and $13.18 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00044649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00039393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00350169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024581 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZB Token

