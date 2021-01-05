ZCore Hits Market Capitalization of $445,482.94 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. ZCore has a total market cap of $445,482.94 and approximately $698.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.43, $50.98 and $18.94. In the last week, ZCore has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,468,203 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $32.15, $7.50, $20.33, $18.94, $50.98, $24.68, $51.55, $24.43, $13.77, $5.60 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.