ZelCash (ZEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.67 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000943 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000680 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 112.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

