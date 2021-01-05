ZeuxCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,086.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 37.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $342,064.76 and $6,086.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00044694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00343316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00024452 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

