Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $586,410.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total transaction of $586,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,714.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98.

On Monday, November 2nd, Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $404,610.00.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $196.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $212.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -220.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.37.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.