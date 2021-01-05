Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $196.09 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $212.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -220.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.37.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $189,320.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,929,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,540 shares of company stock worth $57,885,531 in the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zscaler by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,148,000 after buying an additional 604,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,558,000 after purchasing an additional 580,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,370,000 after purchasing an additional 499,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 19.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

