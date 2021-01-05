ZTCoin (ZT) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.68 Million

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. One ZTCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges. ZTCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.68 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00041954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00037458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.00337072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00024581 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin (CRYPTO:ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.