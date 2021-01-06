$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is ($0.13). Splunk reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPLK shares. DA Davidson downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total transaction of $146,494.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,914. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 32,404.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,879,000 after buying an additional 787,099 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Splunk by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 483,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after buying an additional 371,017 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,390,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Splunk by 1,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 333,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 314,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,236,000 after purchasing an additional 291,031 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.48. The stock had a trading volume of 51,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.60.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

