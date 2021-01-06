-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). Bill.com reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 64,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $6,218,328.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,328.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.09, for a total transaction of $1,170,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,707.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,093 shares of company stock worth $38,528,473 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $1,249,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at $301,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,377,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,417. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.64. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion and a PE ratio of -268.44.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

