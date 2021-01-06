$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOX. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth $1,436,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,209,000 after purchasing an additional 64,936 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 71.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $756,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $69.41. 23,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,855. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.