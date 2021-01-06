$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.07. D.R. Horton reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $9.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $10.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on DHI. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

DHI traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $66.26. The company had a trading volume of 158,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $81.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,327,000 after purchasing an additional 306,226 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,379,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,622,000 after buying an additional 194,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after buying an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after buying an additional 1,105,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,974,000 after buying an additional 1,257,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

