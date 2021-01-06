$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.82 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,012.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Science Applications International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $100.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

