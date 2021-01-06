$101.01 Million in Sales Expected for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) will announce $101.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.00 million and the lowest is $100.01 million. SVMK posted sales of $84.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year sales of $375.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.64 million to $376.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $448.54 million, with estimates ranging from $436.38 million to $460.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SVMK.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

SVMK stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. SVMK has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 90,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $2,271,758.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $189,061.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,256. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Spectrum Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 22.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVMK (SVMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.