$12.17 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce $12.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.31 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $16.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $47.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.05 million to $48.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $55.64 million, with estimates ranging from $51.94 million to $57.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

GAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of GAIN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. 158,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,256. The stock has a market cap of $339.02 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 462,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 25,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 203,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 201,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $809,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

