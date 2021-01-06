12,281 Shares in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,389.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 557.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 126,862 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

NYSE PLYM opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.80). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. On average, analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.