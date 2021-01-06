$145.17 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to post $145.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.33 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $571.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $567.69 million to $574.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $566.31 million, with estimates ranging from $558.11 million to $574.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of EBC traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $16.80. 66,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $16.89.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

