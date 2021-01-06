$18.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report $18.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.80 billion and the highest is $18.97 billion. Humana reported sales of $16.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $77.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.00 billion to $77.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $82.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.25 billion to $85.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.86.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Humana by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 9.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Humana by 34.9% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,981,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Humana by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.18. 957,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

