$19.20 Million in Sales Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to report sales of $19.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $19.40 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported sales of $15.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $71.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.43 million to $72.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $72.08 million, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $72.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $20.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.13 million.

Several brokerages have commented on FCCY. TheStreet upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $162.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.72.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, Director Charles S. Crow III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $62,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,521.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 163.3% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.