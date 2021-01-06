1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.56

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.56 and traded as high as $16.00. 1st Constitution Bancorp shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 18,021 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.72.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $20.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, Director Charles S. Crow III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,521.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

