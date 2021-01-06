1World (1WO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,644.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. One 1World token can currently be purchased for $0.0825 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1World has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. 1World has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $6,644.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00027715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00115356 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00207642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00493790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00246911 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016695 BTC.

About 1World

1World’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

1World Token Trading

1World can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.