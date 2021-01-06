$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the highest is $2.14 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $6.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

PII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Polaris stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.26. The stock had a trading volume of 511,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.98 and a beta of 2.11. Polaris has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $110.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $1,464,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 153.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Polaris by 16.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

