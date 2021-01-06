$202.79 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post $202.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.00 million and the highest is $205.75 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $175.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $972.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $970.04 million to $975.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,609.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 63.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Construction Partners by 1,070.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 722.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Construction Partners by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 239,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,779. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

