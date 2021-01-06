$212.87 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce sales of $212.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.78 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $239.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $828.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $821.43 million to $844.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $870.37 million, with estimates ranging from $833.20 million to $905.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.47.

Shares of FRT stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.61. 696,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,212. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $131.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

