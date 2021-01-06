23589 (NYSE:PRG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 23589 (NYSE:PRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of 23589 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of 23589 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 23589 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of 23589 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of 23589 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. 23589 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. 23589 has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

