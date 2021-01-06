2,899 Shares in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 129,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 36,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,773,000 after buying an additional 692,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.61.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $90.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

