$294.80 Million in Sales Expected for RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) will announce sales of $294.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for RealPage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.20 million and the lowest is $294.40 million. RealPage reported sales of $255.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.04 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

RP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.45.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RP. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 437.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RP traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,737,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. RealPage has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $89.20.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

