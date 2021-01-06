$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to post $3.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $12.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Argus upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

DTE stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,964. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day moving average of $118.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $1.085 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

